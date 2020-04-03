BlueCross BlueShield of TN to cover members’ COVID-19 treatment costs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee has announced that it will cover full in-network COVID-19 treatment costs for members.

According to BlueCross, members will not be responsible for any out-of-pocket costs, including hospitalizations, through May 31.

This benefit is for members in fully insured group, individual, Medicare Advantage, and BlueCare Tennessee plans. BlueCross says it is encouraging self-funded employers to waive treatment costs as well, but ultimately it up to them to do so.

BlueCross is also allowing early prescription refills and 90-day prescriptions to allow customers to avoid an increased risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

