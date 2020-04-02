1  of  3
Blue Plum Festival in June canceled due to coronavirus uncertainty

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Blue Plum Festival has been canceled due to concerns and uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.

According to a release, the annual music festival’s board is discussing options for a possible smaller event in the fall.

The event was originally scheduled for June 5-6 in Johnson City.

“We’re brainstorming to see what we can do to help the community,” said Jenny Lockmiller, President of Blue Plum Organization. “Our mission is to invest in Downtown Johnson City through cultural experiences that create lifelong memories, while bringing the community together to promote health, community and the arts.”

