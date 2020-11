BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Blountville Ruritan Club has canceled its 2020 Christmas parade.

According to a post from the club, the decision was made out of concern for the public’s health.

The club says they are following the advice of the Sullivan County Health Department, who has advised against large gatherings.

The Blountville Ruritan Club said in the post that they currently plan to see the public on July 3 for the sponsored Independence Day parade.