Blackthorn Club notifies members that chef tested positive for coronavirus

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Blackthorn Club has notified members that one of its employees has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In an email to members, Executive Chef James Allen said he tested positive and has self-quarantined since last weekend, before he showed any symptoms.

Allen said he hasn’t been to work since Sunday, March 15. The club reports that he self-quarantined beginning Monday, March 16.

According to Blackthorn, Allen had traveled to New York City the previous week.

The CDC says there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted by food.

The club said it believes all areas of its property are safe to use, but has decided to close its clubhouse effective immediately through March 31 as a precaution. Food and beverage services are suspended.

Golf operations, tennis operations, and the fitness center will continue to operate.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported three new coronavirus cases in the region on Friday. There are now a total of four cases: one in Sullivan County, two in Washington County (TN), and one in Greene County.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.