BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Blackbird Bakery in Bristol plans to reopen this Friday after temporarily closing because an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Owner Carla Perkins says employees who tested negative for the virus were brought back on Tuesday.

Her plan is to reopen bright and early Friday morning at 6 a.m.

The bakery has remained closed since late last month.

