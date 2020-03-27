bioPURE and Second Harvest Food Bank staying safe through COVID-19 pandemic

1  of  3
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Stronger together. A Tri-Cities business giving back in the midst of COVID-19.

bioPURE, a Johnson City-based disinfectant company treated Second Harvest Food Bank in Kingsport to a full cleaning.

The company spent the afternoon making sure the building was safe and sanitized, free of charge.

“The biggest thing, my wife’s a school teacher and I know they’re struggling wondering how kids are gonna eat and passing out meals and all that stuff and it’s a perfect spot for us to come and help with our service and financially with the donation too,” bioPURE General Manager Tyler Wilson said.

The company is also donating $500 to Second Harvest, to support fighting hunger in the Tri-Cities.

