Abingdon Bella’s Pizza and Subs temporarily closed due to COVID-19 case

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A Southwest Virginia pizza and sub restaurant has closed its doors temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Bella’s Pizza and Subs in Abingdon announced the case on social media. The restaurant announced it has closed to undergo a deep cleaning.

The Facebook post said that the employee last worked on Monday morning, adding that they have contacted the Virginia Department of Health, who told them there is minimal risk to anyone who spent 15 minutes or less in the establishment or who maintained 6-feet of social distancing.