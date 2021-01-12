Believe in Bristol launches new grant program to provide Tenn. food, beverage businesses with outdoor dining equipment

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new mini grant program designed to provide Bristol, Tennessee food and beverage businesses with outdoor dining equipment has been announced.

According to a release from Believe in Bristol, the program was launched in response to the economic burdens COVID-19 has placed on small businesses in the community.

“In our research, we found that all of the restaurants and other beverage businesses in Bristol required a different solution to the capacity restrictions and increased need for outdoor dining,” Maggie Elliott, Believe in Bristol Executive Director said. “We didn’t want to close any roads that could negatively impact our downtown businesses, and so we wanted the local businesses to be able to adapt their outdoor dining footprint in the most beneficial way for their particular circumstances.”

Believe in Bristol will be able to offer qualifying businesses one-time mini grants of up to $5,000 per business to help expand outdoor dining at Bristol, Tennessee food and beverage businesses.

According to the release, the following qualifications must be met:

Be a legal business entity: please show proof of Secretary of State registration, business

EIN, Sales Tax, Business License, or other form of business identification;

Have 50 or fewer full-time equivalent employees (two part-time employees will be

equivalent to one full-time employee);

Have experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19; must be able to show minimum of 25% decline in revenue (will accept comparison of any quarter of 2019 and 2020);

Be in compliance with Tennessee Pledge Guidelines, Sullivan County Tennessee Executive Orders, and Sullivan County Tennessee Health Department recommendations;

should business be found out of compliance, they risk forfeiting or returning award to

Believe in Bristol.

Businesses interested in learning more about the grants and viewing the application can click here and call the Believe in Bristol Office at 423-573-2201.

You can also email info@believeinbristol.org with questions.