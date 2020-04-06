Beef ‘O’ Brady’s in Elizabethton permanently closing amid pandemic

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local sports bar and restaurant has announced that circumstances in the nation have led to its permanent closure.

According to a post from Beef ‘O’ Brady’s in Elizabethton, the restaurant will be permanently closing after 10 years

The Elizabethton and Johnson City locations are under the same ownership, but staff at the Johnson City Beef ‘O’ Brady’s told News Channel 11 that their location would not be closing.

