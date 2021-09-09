Barter Theatre will require proof of full vaccination or negative COVID test to attend indoor events

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Barter Theatre in Abingdon has announced it will require patrons to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend an indoor event.

A release from Barter states that a negative test result must have been obtained within 72 hours of the event a visitor is hoping to attend at Gilliam Stage.

Proof of vaccination will be checked against a matching photo ID, the theatre states. Physical vaccination cards or test results will be accepted, as well as photos or screenshots.

As part of the new policy, all audience and staff members must wear a mask inside the theatre at all times. Social distancing is encouraged in the lobby.

Visitors are encouraged to print out their tickets at home or have them ready on a mobile device to reduce the opportunities for close contact. In addition, Barter will require guests to enter and exit the building through their assigned entry points, which will be given upon arrival.

Barter also announced measures will be taken to reduce patron-to-patron interaction. For example, mid-show intermissions will be cut.

The theatre will also heighten its sanitation efforts and reduce the seating capacity.

The release states many patrons had asked for options to attend performances where full vaccination would be required. To fulfill that request, Barter will host ‘Enhanced Protocol Performances’ each Tuesday and Sunday, during which anyone who is not fully vaccinated will not be granted entry. That includes children under the approved age of vaccination.

To see the full list of new protocols and procedures, click here.