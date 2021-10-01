Barter Theatre welcomes vaccinated, COVID negative patrons back to performances

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Barter Theatre performed on their home stage for the first time since 2019, but audience members could only attend on a few conditions.

The theatre’s production of ‘Frankenstein’ kicked off Thursday on Gilliam Stage. ‘Frankenstein’ is scheduled to be performed through Oct. 31.

“We are thrilled! We are so excited,” said Katy Brown, Producing Artistic Director for the Barter Theater. “We’ve been back in there doing tech, some of the actors haven’t even been in there in the last year and a half. There was lots of happy tears, people are incredibly excited to have people sitting in the seats tonight.”

Patrons were required to provide proof of complete vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result no more than three days old.

There are still performances at the Moonlite Drive-In. Vaccination proof is not required at those productions.