Barter Theatre crafts virtual ‘wash your hands’ performance to raise funds for performers

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia is the longest-running professional theatre in the nation. Since 1933, Barter has been up and running, but now due to the coronavirus, it has had to close it’s doors.
With the Barter Resident Company out of work, they have compiled a parody performance of the hit “All That Jazz” from the musical “Chicago” and changed it into an educational message called “Wash Your Hands.”
Watch the full video here:
Without income, the company made this virtual performance to raise funds. You can support the Barter by clicking HERE.