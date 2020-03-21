Bars and restaurants in day to day struggle to stay open over Covid-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- So far, the most visible damage done by Covid-19 in the Tri-Cities has been to the local economy.

Normally- Main Street in Johnson City would be busy on a Friday night. But now, with four confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Tri-Cities, small businesses in the heart of downtown are trying to figure out how to survive.

“We sanitize and we have hand sanitizer everywhere, we wash our hands, we wash the tables and everything on periodic terms so we’re trying to do everything we can to keep moving forward as a company rather than closing completely,” said Laci Jordan, Holy Taco’s Bar Manager.

The bar and restaurant was planning on staying open until midnight when their kitchen normally closes on the weekends but Friday night, she decided to close four hours early.

“With business dying down, we decided to close at 8 pm and with the cases that opened today in the community, we decided to just do carry out only,” Jordan said.

Just a few streets over on West Walnut, Timber is also working to serve the community.

“While we certainly have a responsibility for the health and safety of anyone that comes into contact with the restaurant, we also have a dream of being a neighborhood restaurant,” said Nathan Brand, one of Timber’s Chefs and Co-owners. “We want to be there for people in these trying times.”

The restaurant has moved to take-out only as well but that could change in the coming days.

“We’ve treated this as a crisis that unfolds day to day so we’ve changed a lot of things,” said Brand.

What’s happening downtown – is happening all around the Tri-Cities. Businesses trying to figure out how to navigate in the new reality.

Cities also trying to help businesses like in Elizabethton where they’re reserving curbside parking to make it easier for customers.

Everyone hoping the old normal returns soon.

“People have come together for us as a small business… and still, we’ve had a lot of to-go orders and people leaving notes and stuff for us so it’s really been hopeful but we’ve seen a decline,” Jordan said.

Most restaurants are using social media to keep everyone informed of their business hours and dining options, but they say this situation is fluid and is being evaluated daily.