Bare Bones BBQ sells meat amid shortages from panic-buying in grocery stores

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — With certain areas of grocery stores wiped clean, Bare Bones BBQ owner Shannon Vaughn opted to sell from his own meat stash to those in need — without making a profit.

News Channel 11 spoke to Vaughn, who said this trying time calls for people to chip in to help.

“Sometimes, it’s not about the money,” Vaughn said. “Sometimes, it’s about being the better person and being the light — showing somebody a little love where otherwise, right now, you go to the grocery store, and you’re probably not going to get any love if you grab the last bag of steaks.”

Vaughn noticed complaints from those trying to purchase meat such as poultry and beef, and saw many struggled to get to the store in time to purchase dinner must-haves.

“I’m not trying to be a super market,” Vaughn said. “I’m not trying to take their place for groceries, but people were looking for beef; people were looking for chicken, and there was none to be had.

“The shelves were empty at Sam’s, at Wal-Mart, at Food City, at Kroger. There’s just no meat.”

Bare Bones BBQ continues to cling to business with drive-through options since they continue to sell meat without gaining a profit.

“I think the drive-through means we stay in business, to be honest with you, and I’ve got several employees that are relying on that check,” Vaughn said. “I was trying every way in the world I could not to furlough them or send them home.”

One thing that keeps Vaughn’s business open? He believes in that light at the end of the tunnel.

“You can be defeated, or you can defeat it,” Vaughn said. “You don’t want to spread fear; you don’t want to spread terror. You want to spread positivity; you want to be upbeat. You want to help where you can and be that light for someone who doesn’t have it in them for one more day.”

Bare Bones BBQ remains open Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.