Johnson City Barberitos reopens after employee tested positive for COVID-19; all other employees test negative

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One Johnson City, Tennessee restaurant has reopened after announcing that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Barberitos on West State of Franklin near ETSU is now back open.

Officials say all employees currently working have received negative COVID-19 tests after the restaurant was closed last week due to a positive test.

The restaurant says it’s implementing different steps recommended by the CDC and FDA, including cleaning hard surfaces, sanitizing high-trafficked areas and working with health officials.

