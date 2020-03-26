Banner Elk, NC asks all visitors to reconsider travel plans to preserve resources amid COVID-19 outbreak

BANNER ELK, N.C. (WJHL) – The town of Banner Elk, N.C. is asking both visitors and future visitors to reconsider their plans to travel to the mountain town.

According to a Facebook post from Banner Elk, rental agencies and individuals renting out homes are asked to cancel reservations until the COVID-19 outbreak slows down and travel becomes safe again.

In the post, the town says Banner Elk hospitals and grocery stores have limited resources and cannot handle the influx of tourists during the crisis.

In another post, the town shared images of Avery County’s statement of a local emergency.

Avery County required that all lodging facilities be suspended until April 28 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.