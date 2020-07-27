Bands of America Regional Championship in Johnson City now canceled due to COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The 2020 Bands of America Regional Championship set to take place in Johnson City this October is canceled.

The event was set for October 10 on the campus of East Tennessee State University.

It is canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.

A release issued Monday said in part, “Music for All remains committed to providing educational opportunities this fall and will be offering several remote evaluation opportunities in order to provide quality feedback from BOA adjudicators and MFA evaluators, and goal-oriented experiences to motivate and inspire students during this unusual time. Details on how to sign up for remote evaluation and virtual performance opportunities will be announced soon.”

When the event was held at ETSU in 2019, bands from states like South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Missouri and Kentucky traveled to Johnson City to participate.

Officials with Visit Johnson City estimated the single-day event in 2019 generated $800,00 in direct visitor spending.

