Band who backed out of Bristol Rhythm and Roots says they were unable to meet COVID protocols in time

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – One musical act to back out of the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion says they had to do so because they were unable to meet the artist protocols in time.

In a Facebook post, the band “If Birds Could Fly” stated they would not be performing due to the inability to provide the negative tests in the correct time frame.

“It would have been impossible to provide a negative test for 5 people within 72 hours of the festival (no allowance for at home tests),” the post states.

The band wrote that despite their efforts to find testing centers and schedule the required tests, they were unsuccessful. According to the post, not all of the band members are fully vaccinated.

Several other artists have backed out of performing at the festival for a different reasons. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit chose not to perform after festival organizers chose not to require proof of vaccination or a negative test for attendance. Other artists like Yola, Morgan Wade and Annabelle’s Curse chose to back out for the same reason.

Another headliner, Tanya Tucker, announced she would be unable to perform due to travel complications.