Bam! Recently authorized COVID treatment lowering high-risk patients’ hospitalizations by 70 percent

Doctor who treats many older patients trying to spread word about game-changing treatment

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Christmas didn’t start well at all for Brooke Price — but it got a lot better thanks to a recently approved “monoclonal antibody” therapy that very likely kept the licensed practical nurse out of the hospital.

“I became ill on Christmas Eve and woke up the next morning with a high fever,” Price said. “I called Dr. Smith and said, ‘I can’t taste or smell — this has to be COVID.'”

Dr. B.J. Smith runs Renuven Health Partners, where Price has worked with lots of high-risk COVID patients in long-term care facilities.

Smith had recently begun prescribing a monoclonal antibody treatment that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had given an emergency use authorization for in November.

Studies show the single infusion of the synthetic antibody — bamlanivimab — decreased hospitalizations among people over 65 and other high-risk patients by 70 percent.

Patients in that age category are hospitalized at rates 5 to 13 times higher than 18 to 29 year olds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

She’s not over 65, but Price qualified for the treatment due to some other high-risk factors. And she already had a high fever, lung changes that showed up on an x ray and lower-than-average oxygen saturation when she entered the Johnson City Medical Center ER.

Four hours later, Price had waited on COVID test results, been hooked up to an infusion machine, received 700 mg of “bam,” as the providers call bamlanivimab, been observed for a bit and headed home.

“I had the antibodies and within three days was starting to feel better,” Price said. “I really feel like I would have been much sicker had I not gotten them.”

The feds foot the bill — but time is of the essence

The Lilly product is making enough difference that the federal government shipped supplies to the states, which in turn doled them out to providers like Ballad Health.

Smith, whose company provides care at more than two dozen long term care facilities, said they’ve administered the therapy to about 30 patients at four sites.

“It’s been a huge difference maker for us,” Smith said. “None of those patients have had to be hospitalized for COVID and that’s significant because these patients are typically the more high risk patients and they typically have a much higher hospitalization rate than the average population.”

Indeed, estimates range from 12 to 15 percent hospitalization rates in the group. The initial study showed that rate dropping to 3 to 4 percent for patients who received the therapy.

Wait too long and you’re out of luck

The therapy has to be administered within 10 days after a qualifying patient tests positive and shows symptoms. It’s also too late if someone has already been hospitalized, or even had their oxygen saturation or other symptoms get too bad.

Smith said people tend to wait until they get pretty sick from COVID before they’ll call their physicians — and said that’s a mistake for people over 65, with a body mass index above 35, or with any of several other conditions.

“Call your doctor as soon as you find out that you’re sick and that you test positive for COVID do it right away because if you qualify for this antibody you need to get it early or it won’t be as effective.”

Price concurs. She has a couple of friends, including one she said has better underlying health than her, who’ve had a rough go with COVID.

“Their lung changes came on quite quickly as well so I think it definitely made a difference,” Price said of her own treatment.

She said when she sees people she knows commenting that they have COVID, she wants to message them about the option and wonders if they’d qualify.

“It feels like this secret that we should share with people that for some reason it’s just not been out there,” Price said. “I don’t even think people know that it’s an option.

“I’m really thankful that I work where I do, had the knowledge that I had, had connections with people who could help me and direct me and I just hate that the rest of the population around doesn’t have that same.”

Smith said his understanding is that regional supply remains good. Ballad has several infusion sites, for instance.

“And since it was paid for by the federal government there’s no charge associated with this and so it’s again just the time of the infusion.”

And having seen far more patients wind up in hospital and die than he wishes he had, Smith is a major advocate.

“This gives us something to fight back with and that’s what we’ve been waiting for for a long time,” he said.

Price, who felt good enough to work from home some during her quarantine and was back in action in the shortest allowable time, encouraged anyone who contracts COVID and might be eligible to ask their provider about bam.

“React quickly because there’s a time frame in which you can get it but I would definitely talk to them about it and ask if it’s an option for your scenario,” she said. “For sure.”