Ballad’s COVID hospitalizations reach new record with 427 patients

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported Wednesday that the system reached a new peak amid the Omicron surge — 427 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized with the virus in its facilities.

The record tops previous highs seen during the Delta surge in September 2021, which saw 413 and 408 COVID-19 patients on Sept. 8 and Sept. 9, respectively.

Throughout the Delta peak, Ballad officials said that the region’s high COVID-19 case counts are “fueled by people who are not vaccinated.”

Wednesday marked yet another record for COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region; however, admission and discharge data within its 21-county service area show a steady in-and-out pattern not seen during Delta.

The number of COVID patients needing intensive care has not increased at as fast a rate as the total hospitalized this month. Ballad Health officials say more Omicron variant cases needing hospitalization turn out less severe than the previous Delta variant.

Ballad reported that there were 83 admissions since Tuesday but also recorded 62 discharges in the same time period.

Critical COVID-19 cases include 74 COVID-19 patients fighting the virus within intensive care units (ICU), 51 of whom are relying on a ventilator.

Eighty-six percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations involve patients who are not vaccinated against the virus, according to Ballad.

This disparity increases among critical COVID-19 cases, with 95% of ICU hospitalizations consisting of unvaccinated patients. Ballad also revealed that 96% of COVID-19 patients on ventilators have not received the shots.

The numbers in ICU since mid-December have held relatively steady even as inpatient counts have nearly doubled, another trend supporting Ballad officials’ comments that the Omicron variant — while still capable of causing severe illness — is less severe on a per-case basis than was Delta.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Jan. 26: