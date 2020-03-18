Ballad Health, TDH working to expand call centers as COVID-19 call volume increases

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) – As continued cases of COVID-19 spread across the region, both Ballad Health and the Tennessee Department of Health said the phone lines have been overwhelmed with callers.

On Tuesday, those organizations released that they’re working to add expanded call centers for people who are calling to get pre-screened and to get answers to questions about COVID-19.

But even if those lines are backed up, both Ballad and the Department of Health want you to call if you think you’ve been exposed to COVID-19.

If you believe you have symptoms, call Ballad’s Nurse Connect at 833 8-Ballad before you go to the doctor.

The Tennessee Department of Health can also be reached at 877-857-2945. You can call that number from 9 a.m.-9 p.m.