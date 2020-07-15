Ballad transferring some staff from Hawkins, Hancock hospitals to Holston Valley

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health is transferring some staff members from Hawkins County Memorial and Hancock County hospitals to Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport to assist with the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

The health system says emergency departments at both hospitals will remain fully operational, but those who need in-patient care will be transferred to Holston Valley.

This will bring in 35 additional employees and open up about 12 more patients beds, according to Ballad.

“We are watching our census of both our COVID-occupied unit, which is now about 70-percent occupied, as well as our total occupancy here in our tertiary center, which is now nearing 90 percent,” said Lindy White, president of Ballad’s northwest market. “And that’s what triggered within our plan the need to additionally bowl us additional staff here at the tertiary center.”

White said both hospitals in Hawkins and Hancock counties do not run a consistent high census, meaning that sometimes they have more staff than needed.

Ballad announced Wednesday that 23 workers at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton had tested positive for COVID-19. The health also announced new visitation restrictions.

