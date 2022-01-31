Ballad temporarily closes Colonial Heights urgent care

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health is temporarily closing its urgent care in Colonial Heights due to COVID-19 related staffing issues.

The Ballad Health Medical Associates Urgent Care at 4600 Fort Henry Drive will remain closed through at least Feb. 28.

“The temporary consolidation will allow Ballad Health to continue providing a safe environment for patients to receive quality urgent care,” Ballad said in a release. “Ballad Health will continue to monitor staffing levels during this time to determine if an extension of this temporary consolidation is necessary.”

Walk-in patients will be temporarily redirected to the Kingsport Urgent Care at 111 W. Stone Drive, Suite 110.

Ballad also encourages patients to consider its virtual urgent care.

