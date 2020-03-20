Ballad postpones elective surgeries, increases visitor restrictions due to COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health officials announced the postponement of all non-emergent surgical procedures in their facilities. Increased visitor restriction rules were also explained at a Friday afternoon press briefing. Both major changes come as the healthcare system transitions more resources to fighting the spread of coronavirus.

SEE ALSO: Ballad Health: First patient tests positive for COVID-19 in Washington County, Tenn.

Ballad Health Chief Physician Executive Dr. Clay Runnels announced the elective surgery postponement.

“We obviously are not going to delay anything that’s going to lead to morbidity or mortality for a patient,” Runnels said.

Surgeries classified as elective by CMS will be postponed, including non-essential spine surgery, carpal tunnel release, and cataracts. Meanwhile, high acuity surgeries like cancer, transplant, and trauma procedures will continue.

“Once we go through the guidelines, if the physician believes that the patient may be harmed by delaying a procedure, we’ll have a discussion with that physician. We will do what’s best for that patient,” said Ballad Health CEO and President Alan Levine.

Alan Levine

Levine said dropping elective surgeries could cost the healthcare system a nine-figure amount over 90 days, as more of Ballad’s equipment and resources are shifted over to combating COVID-19.

Ballad’s announcement came a day after Tennessee Governor Bill Lee called for elective surgery suspension across the state.

Starting Saturday, March 21st, Ballad Health will also no longer allow visitors or guests at its inpatient hospital units, long-term care units, or behavioral health centers.

“There will be exceptions that will be made in certain circumstances, but those will be determined by our care teams at each facility,” said Eric Deaton, Ballad Health chief operating officer.

With certain restrictions, one visitor will still be allowed at Ballad’s labor and delivery units. Two visitors, who must be parents or guardians, will be permitted at the NICU and pediatric patient rooms of Niswonger Children’s Hospital. Deaton said out-patients and emergency department patients can also have one guest with them, but they will need to be screened before entering facilities.

Levine said Ballad Health officials are having discussions on whether layoffs could be necessary due money loss from surgery postponement.

“I want to be candid about it, and say that of course, all options are on the table,” Levine said. “We have to preserve these hospitals. And we have to preserve our capacity to provide services and supplies and medications and everything else.”

Ballad Health’s elective surgery acuity scale: