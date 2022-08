(WJHL) – Ballad Health has reinstituted its COVID-19 scorecard. According to Ballad, the decision was made due to the rise in local coronavirus cases in the region.

The August 12 scorecard can be seen below.

Ballad said COVID scorecards will be distributed each Friday until further notice.

As of Friday, 155 COVID patients were receiving care at Ballad hospitals, with 17 of those in the intensive care unit.

Four pediatric patients were hospitalized in Niswonger Children’s Hospital as of Friday.