Ballad Heath reviewing president’s, governor’s request to defer elective surgeries

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health says it is reviewing a request by President Donald Trump and Gov. Bill Lee for hospitals to postpone elective surgeries due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Lee said Thursday that delaying non-emergency surgeries would free up medical supplies, equipment, and staff for treating potential coronavirus patients.

“We understand the Governor and President have asked hospitals to defer non-emergent procedures, and we are taking this under advisement with our doctors and clinical leaders,” Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said Thursday night. “We will communicate with our team members about any decisions prior to making any public announcements.”

Gov. Lee said suspending elective surgeries would open the door for not only extra ventilators for COVID-19 treatment, but the healthcare workers and other medical equipment at places like outpatient surgery centers.

RELATED » Gov. Lee asks healthcare providers to suspend elective surgeries, medical procedures