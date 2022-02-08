Ballad Health’s record-breaking COVID hospitalizations don’t budge Tuesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health on Tuesday revealed 454 COVID-19 patients remain in its facilities after announcing the recording-breaking number of novel coronavirus inpatients on Monday.

General COVID-10 patient numbers did not budge overnight, but Ballad data did show a slight increase in critical cases along with a one-patient decline for those depending on a ventilator.

There is one fewer pediatric COVID-19 patient at Niswonger Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, bringing pediatric COVID-19 patient totals to five.

Health officials have noted that as the omicron variant has sent a high number of people to the hospital, critical cases have begun to reach their peaks.

Though the Delta variant entailed severe illness for more patients, the high hospitalization rate associated with the omicron variant has upped the workload among area hospital staff.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Feb. 8: