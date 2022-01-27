Ballad Health’s COVID-19 hospitalizations once again top records

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported another record COVID-19 hospitalizations for the second day in a row on Thursday.
According to the health system, 436 patients remain hospitalized within its facilities spanning across a 21-county service area across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
This is an increase of nine patients since Wednesday and tops the previous record of 427 patients, marking another all-time high since the beginning of the pandemic.
Increases were also seen in critical COVID-19 cases as Ballad recorded four new patients fighting the novel coronavirus in its intensive care units, and four more are depending on ventilators.
Niswonger COVID-19 hospitalizations remained the same on Thursday as eight children remain battling the novel coronavirus in that facility.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Jan. 27:
- Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 436 (+9)
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 5 (-2)
- Total COVID-19 admissions: 64 (-19)
- Total COVID-19 discharges: 55 (-7)
- COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 78 (+4)
- COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 55 (+4)
- Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 8