Ballad Health’s COVID-19 hospitalizations once again top records

Ballad Health hospitals reached a record number of COVID-19 inpatients for the second straight day Jan. 27. (WJHL Photo)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported another record COVID-19 hospitalizations for the second day in a row on Thursday.

According to the health system, 436 patients remain hospitalized within its facilities spanning across a 21-county service area across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

This is an increase of nine patients since Wednesday and tops the previous record of 427 patients, marking another all-time high since the beginning of the pandemic.

Increases were also seen in critical COVID-19 cases as Ballad recorded four new patients fighting the novel coronavirus in its intensive care units, and four more are depending on ventilators.

Niswonger COVID-19 hospitalizations remained the same on Thursday as eight children remain battling the novel coronavirus in that facility.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Jan. 27: