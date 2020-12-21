Ballad Health’s Chief Infection Prevention Officer recovering at home following COVID-19 diagnosis

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Ballad Health’s Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift posted on social media late last week that she was hospitalized due to COVID-19.

In a statement to News Channel 11, Swift said the following:

“As I continue to recover at home, my plea is that everyone will continue to heed the recommendations of social distancing, wearing a mask, and getting the vaccine as soon as you are eligible. As I shared, with the burden of Covid in our community as high as it is, everyone is at an increased risk of exposure and infection.” Jamie Swift, Ballad Health Chief Infection Prevention Officer

As of Monday, there were a record number of 335 COVID-19 patients in the hospital at Ballad Health facilities.