Ballad Health: ‘We plead with our community to stay home, socially distance, wash your hands and wear a mask.’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Friday, announcing there are now 233 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

According to Ballad Health, Friday’s numbers are the “highest thus far at 233.”

COVID-19 cases continue to rise and Ballad Health has seen a consistent increase of inpatient cases in our hospitals. Today’s number is the highest thus far at 233. We plead with our community to stay home, socially distance, wash your hands and wear a mask. #balladhealth pic.twitter.com/Lx69RaRy2t — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) November 13, 2020

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 233

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 6

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 38

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 33

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 22

Ballad Health officials also reported that there have been a total of 29,458 positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed since March 1, 2020 within the 21-county service area of Ballad Health.