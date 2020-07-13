Ballad Health urges mask mandates in letter to Northeast Tenn. mayors

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health sent a letter to mayors across Northeast Tennessee on Monday, imploring them to enact a mask mandate within their municipalities.

Last week, Ballad Health reported that the number of hospitalized patients doubled each week. Now, that is no longer the case.

Ballad Health Chief Physician Executive Clay Runnels on Monday told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that from July 6 to July 13, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted nearly tripled, going up to 45 hospitalizations from 17.

“It’s important, now more than ever, that the only way through this unprecedented crisis is with a concerted community effort,” the letter reads. “That’s why we are reaching out to implore you to enact a mask mandate for each city and county within our service area, to coincide with Governor Northam’s executive order and face-covering requirement in Virginia.”

The letter continues to say that while Ballad Health and other health experts have been emphasizing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advice to wear a mask to limit the spread of COVID-19, Ballad officials wrote, “without a mandate from our elective leaders, the rate of compliance will be insufficient to control the rapid COVID-19 growth we’re currently seeing.”

Ballad urged mayors to consider the following points:

Ballad Health currently has 45 COVID-19 positive inpatients.

The healthcare system currently has 12 COVID-19 positive patients in the Intensive Care Unite; five of those are on ventilators.

The length of stay for COVID-19 hospitalized patients is “significantly” longer than the average length of stay for other patients. Even when patients recover, this lengthy stay is a strain on them and their loved ones, and it puts Ballad team members at risk of COVID-19 transmission – potentially leaving fewer healthcare workers to care for local populations.

As flu season approaches, as well as schools and universities reopening, Ballad Health runs the “very real risk of our health system becoming overwhelmed by COVID-19,” and therefore, less able to provide the full range of healthcare services needed by local communities.

“While the modeling has a max patient census around 300, we are now potentially growing at a rate faster than the current model shows, and there is no reason to think that will change in the next 2-3 weeks,” the letter emphasized.

Currently, Washington and Sullivan Counties are the only Northeast Tennessee Counties that have implemented mask mandates, with Washington County’s going into effect on Tuesday,

