Ballad Health updates visitation rules as regional COVID-19 cases soar

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health announced on Wednesday that the system updated its visitation hours amid a regional surge of COVID-19 cases.

Beginning Thursday, August 26, visitation will not be permitted in rooms with COVID-19-positive patients nor in adult units in behavioral health centers, Ballad Health released.

Previously, the health system had allowed two visitors for each patient for a two-hour period; however, the continued spread of the virus led health leaders to restrict all public guests in these critical areas.

Exceptions to this policy include the following:

COVID-19-positive patients in labor and delivery unit allowed one visitor during entire hospital stay

COVID-19-positive patients in neonatal intensive care unit and pediatric rooms at Niswonger Children’s Hospital will be allowed two visitors, but they must be parents or guardians

End-of-life and extenuating circumstances will be made on a case-by-case basis

Virtual visits will be available

Ballad Health said these regulations are valid until further notice.