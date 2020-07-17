Ballad Health updates visitation restrictions; one designated visitor per patient

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health has updated visitor policies and restrictions after COVID-19 cases in the Tri-Cities region have increased.

According to a release from Ballad Health, the following guidelines will go into effect on Friday, July 17 at 11 a.m.:

A single, designated patient-support person – or visitor – is allowed for the duration of each patient’s visit or hospital stay.

The visitor will only be allowed onsite from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Visitors are still not allowed in our behavioral health or long-term care facilities, or during outpatient procedures.

Exceptions include neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and rooms with a pediatric patient which may have two guests per patient, and those guests must be the parents or legal guardians. They are permitted at all times.

Exceptions may be made in Ballad Health Medical Associates clinics, labor and delivery, emergency departments and in the pediatric emergency room at Niswonger Children’s Hospital where one guest is permitted at all times, and during extenuating circumstances or in the case of end-of life-care.

Designated visitors will still be required to wear a mask, and they will be screened for signs of illness before they enter any patient care area.

Ballad had previously eased restrictions when COVID-19 cases were decreasing; however officials say the recent increase has caused the stricter policies to be enacted.

“Ballad Health understands the positive impact of visitors and loved ones on our patients’ well-being, and when COVID-19 cases were lower, we were happy to loosen visitation restrictions and permit patients to change out their designated visitor,” said Dr. Clay Runnels, Ballad Health’s chief physician executive. “However, the unabated, steep increase of COVID-19 cases in our region and nation have necessitated stricter policies. We understand this is a difficult time for our patients and their loved ones; however, these precautions are crucial in the face of the continued COVID-19 threat.”

The release says visitation for palliative care, hospice, comfort care and critical care patients who do not have COVID-19 will remain as follows:

A maximum of four visitors may be present in the patient room at any one time. Visitation should primarily be limited to immediate family members/significant individuals to the patient.

Visits should be planned, and the schedule communicated to the screening team at the facility’s entrance.

Considering an unknown length of the process, the family visits may occur daily if desired and as scheduled above.

Visitors should proceed to the patient room and exit the facility directly.

Individual exception to the number of family members may be considered if approved by nursing leadership and based on the patient’s care provision requirements at the time of the visit request.

