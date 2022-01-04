Ballad Health treating 281 patients battling COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health data on Tuesday revealed the health system continues to treat hundreds of patients battling the novel coronavirus across its 21-county service area.

According to Ballad, there are 281 patients in its facilities receiving treatment for COVID-19, an increase from numbers previously reported on Monday.

While there were increases seen in COVID-19 hospitalizations, it was also reported that one fewer child is fighting the novel coronavirus in Niswonger Children Hospital.

Another decrease was seen in patients relying on ventilators to breathe — one fewer patient is on a ventilator, but Ballad does not disclose whether this was a discharge or death.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Jan. 4:

  • Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 281 (+6)
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 6 (-2)
  • Total COVID-19 admissions: 38 (-15)
  • Total COVID-19 discharges: 32 (-16)
  • COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 76
  • COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 60 (-1)
  • Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 2 (-1)
  • Percent of population fully vaccinated: 47.7%

Ballad Health reported Tuesday that there have been 112 COVID-19 deaths in its 21-county service area over the last seven days.

