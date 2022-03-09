JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health on Wednesday revealed the system continues to treat 177 COVID-19 patients in its facilities.

This marks another decline in patients following the region’s peak cases amid the Omicron surge. Drops were also seen among critical COVID-19 cases, with 35 patients in the intensive units and 23 on ventilators.

Pediatric hospitalizations remained unchanged, with two children receiving care for the virus at Niswonger.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on March 9: