JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health on Wednesday revealed the system continues to treat 177 COVID-19 patients in its facilities.
This marks another decline in patients following the region’s peak cases amid the Omicron surge. Drops were also seen among critical COVID-19 cases, with 35 patients in the intensive units and 23 on ventilators.
Pediatric hospitalizations remained unchanged, with two children receiving care for the virus at Niswonger.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on March 9:
- Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 177 (-7)
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 3 (-3)
- Total COVID-19 admissions: 15 (-26)
- Total COVID-19 discharges: 22 (-18)
- COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 35 (-2)
- COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 23 (-3)
- Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 2 (unchanged)