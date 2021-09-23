Ballad Health: Total COVID hospitalizations drop slightly from Wednesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported 353 COVID-19 inpatients in its facilities on Thursday — a drop since Wednesday’s report.

Today’s total number of inpatients with COVID-19 (353) as well as the total number of patients in the ICU (107) and the total number in the ICU using a ventilator (84) are alarming statistics. pic.twitter.com/OEtE3l7TIB — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) September 23, 2021

According to the scorecard, the region’s vaccination rate inched up by 0.3% from Wednesday, bringing the vaccination rate in Ballad’s 21-county service area to 41.3%.

On Wednesday, Ballad Health stated that part of the decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations was attributed to patient deaths, not discharges. A morgue trailer has been utilized at the Johnson City Medical Center.

The following is a breakdown of Thursday’s COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 353 (-18)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 18 (+5)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 32 (-8)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 50 (-6)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 107 (+2)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 84 (-3)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 3

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 41.3% (+0.3%)

