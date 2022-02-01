Ballad Health tops COVID-19 hospitalizations with 450 patients

Ballad Health reached a record number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients for the second straight day Tuesday. (WJHL Photo)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health on Tuesday recorded its highest COVID-19 hospitalization count since the beginning of the pandemic — an ongoing trend for the past week.

As the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus spreads throughout its 21-county service area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, the health system reported that 450 COVID-19 patients remain in its facilities.

Another uptick was also seen among pediatric COVID-19 patients; Ballad data showed that there are eight children fighting the virus at Niswonger, an increase of two since Monday.

A slight decline showed among critical COVID-19 patients, however, as Ballad reported 86 patients in its intensive care units (ICU). One fewer patient is depending on a ventilator, data showed Tuesday.

Ballad Health COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped sharply in late fall but have now hit record levels — higher than the height of the Delta variant.

The portion of patients in ICU is lower than it was during the Delta variant but the total number is its highest since late September.

The number of patients needing ventilators is still well below totals during the height of the Delta variant surge.

Decreases were also seen among admissions and discharges; these factors have remained high amid omicron’s high spread rate. Health experts have noted that omicron is considered less severe than the Delta variant that sent ICU numbers and deaths skyrocketing last fall.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Feb. 1:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 450 (+7)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 2

Total COVID-19 admissions: 59 (-11)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 52 (-16)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 86 (-5)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 58 (-1)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 8 (+2)

The health system used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 73 deaths in the region within the past seven days.

Nearly half of all novel coronavirus tests return positive, with the region’s positivity rate standing at 44.7%.