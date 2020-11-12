Ballad Health: ‘Today is the highest number of inpatient cases so far at 224’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Thursday, announcing there are now 224 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

According to Ballad Health, this is the “highest number of inpatient cases so far.”

The Appalachian Highlands continues to see the highest number of cases in our region for inpatient COVID-19 cases.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 224

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 6

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 38

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 43

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 22

Ballad Health officials also reported that there have been a total of 28,954 positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed since March 1, 2020 within the 21-county service area of Ballad Health.