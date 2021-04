JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health will be unveiling its latest development in COVID-19 care on Monday morning.

According to a release from Ballad Health, the center will provide “clinical care for patients who are struggling with post-COVID symptomology.”

Ballad Health also plans to give a one-year review of the pandemic Monday.

The unveiling is set begin at 11 a.m.

