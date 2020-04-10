1  of  2
Ballad Health to temporarily consolidate 6 urgent care centers due to COVID-19

by: News Channel 11 Staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health announced the temporary consolidation of six urgent care facilities in the region.

The facilities that will be impacted include Jonesborough, the Bristol, Va. location on Interstate 81 Exit 7, Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tenn., Gray, Elizabethton and Marion.

Dr. Mark Patterson, the President of Ballad Health Medical Associates, said that these urgent care centers would reopen as volume increases.

