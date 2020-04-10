Ballad Health to temporarily consolidate 6 urgent care centers due to COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health announced the temporary consolidation of six urgent care facilities in the region.

The facilities that will be impacted include Jonesborough, the Bristol, Va. location on Interstate 81 Exit 7, Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tenn., Gray, Elizabethton and Marion.

Dr. Mark Patterson, President Ballad Health Medical Assoc: We are going to temporarily consolidate several of our urgent care centers until our volumes improve. This impacts Jonesborough, Bristol Exit 7, Bristol Vol. Pkwy, Gray, Elizabethton, Marion. #COVID19 — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) April 10, 2020

Dr. Mark Patterson, the President of Ballad Health Medical Associates, said that these urgent care centers would reopen as volume increases.

You can watch the entire news conference on our WJHL Facebook Page below.

Click here for more coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.