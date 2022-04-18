EDITOR’S NOTE: Ballad Health originally reported that the final scorecard would be sent on April 19; however, the scorecards ended with the CEOC’s closure on Monday, April 18. This article has been updated to reflect this.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Ballad Health has spent 777 days using its Corporate Emergency Operations Center (CEOC) to report regional COVID-19 data.

On Monday, the health system announced that the CEOC will close, effective immediately.

What Ballad Health dubbed the “scorecard” detailed numbers surrounding novel coronavirus hospitalizations, deaths, admissions and discharges throughout its 21-county service area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Monday, April 18 will mark the health system’s last scorecard, ending the two-year effort to provide the region with ongoing COVID-19 coverage.

Ballad revealed there are 28 novel coronavirus patients receiving treatment in its facilities, with no recent admissions or pediatric COVID-19 patients at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

The health system used state-reported data to determine that only 3.1% of novel coronavirus tests returned positive within the last week.

Ballad Health sincerely thanks everyone for their Herculean effort in supporting the CEOC for the last 777 days. The health system continues to vigilantly monitor the COVID-19 situation in the Appalachian Highlands and will continue doing all it can to serve our communities. Ballad Health, April 18, 2022

