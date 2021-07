JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With COVID-19 cases on the rise again, Ballad Health will resume weekly COVID-19 media briefings this week.

The briefings will take place every Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Each session will include prepared comments, data updates, and trend forecasting.

Over the past month, active cases in Northeast Tennessee have increased by more than 500%. The region’s active case count of 690 is the highest since mid-May.