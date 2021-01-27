Ballad Health to resume ‘some non-emergent, elective procedures’ starting February 1

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health announced Wednesday morning that “some non-emergent, elective procedures” would resume as of February 1.

Ballad Health Chief Operating officer Eric Deaton said in part, “We’re going to start with those cases that are outpatient only before moving on to cases that may require an overnight stay.”

Deaton: We’re very pleased to announce that as of Monday, Feb. 1, Ballad Health will be resuming some non-emergent, elective procedures. — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) January 27, 2021

As of January 27, Ballad Health officials reported there were 157 patients being treated for COVID-19 at its facilities, compared to 163 patients the day before.

Wednesday marked the lowest number of hospitalized patients since October 25, 2020. The number of ICU patients is also at its lowest since October 26, 2020.

You can watch Ballad Health’s media briefing on our WJHL Facebook page below.