Ballad Health to provide update on number of COVID-19 cases in region Friday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health has announced they will provide an update at noon on Friday on the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities region.

According to a release from Ballad Health, a media briefing will take place at noon in Johnson City to address the latest number of confirmed cases in the region.

Ballad Health will also provide updates on additional safety measures for the community’s safety.

News Channel 11 will stream the briefing here and on our Facebook page.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.

For complete coverage of the coronavirus, click here.