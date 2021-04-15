Ballad Health to host follow-up ‘Super Saturday’ vaccination event for second doses April 17

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health will host another Super Saturday event to provide second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during the first event on March 27.

People who received their first doses at the first Super Saturday can receive their second doses on Saturday, April 17.

Walk-ins for the first dose of the vaccine will also be welcomed at Ballad Health’s Tennessee-based community vaccination centers (CVCs).

The event will be held at Ballad Health’s CVCs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Those sites are located at:

  • Abingdon, Virginia, 611 Campus Drive
  • Elizabethton, Tennessee, 1509 W. Elk Ave.
  • Greeneville, Tennessee, 438 E. Vann Road, Suite 100
  • Kingsport, Tennessee 2205 Pavilion Drive 
  • Norton, Virginia, 310 3rd St. NE 

Anyone 16 or older, even people from outside the region, may receive a vaccine. Patients must bring a valid photo ID, and healthcare workers should bring a work badge as well.

Appointments for vaccines can be made anytime by calling 833-822-5523 or by clicking here.

