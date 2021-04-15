Ballad Health to host follow-up ‘Super Saturday’ vaccination event for second doses April 17

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health will host another Super Saturday event to provide second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during the first event on March 27.

People who received their first doses at the first Super Saturday can receive their second doses on Saturday, April 17.

Walk-ins for the first dose of the vaccine will also be welcomed at Ballad Health’s Tennessee-based community vaccination centers (CVCs).

The event will be held at Ballad Health’s CVCs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Those sites are located at:

Abingdon, Virginia, 611 Campus Drive

Elizabethton, Tennessee, 1509 W. Elk Ave.

Greeneville, Tennessee, 438 E. Vann Road, Suite 100

Kingsport, Tennessee 2205 Pavilion Drive

Norton, Virginia, 310 3rd St. NE

Anyone 16 or older, even people from outside the region, may receive a vaccine. Patients must bring a valid photo ID, and healthcare workers should bring a work badge as well.

Appointments for vaccines can be made anytime by calling 833-822-5523 or by clicking here.