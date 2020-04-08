Ballad Health to furlough 1,300 team members Friday, majority of employees in Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Ballad Health President and CEO Alan Levine announced furloughs and pay cuts Wednesday amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While he did not specify what positions, Levine said there are 1,300 team members that will be furloughed.

“About 1,100 of the total are in Tennessee, about 200-250 are in Virginia,” Levine said.

@alevine014: The corporate, administrative furlough is 600+ people. About 1,100 of the total are in TN, about 200-250 are in VA, that’s largely because the majority of our corporate functions are in TN. We’re going to reevaluate in 60 days. #COVID19 — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) April 8, 2020

@alevine014: The furlough affects less than 10% of our workforce. 70% of the TMs affected will virtually maintain at or close to, their standard income. The total number of team members is about 1,300. Our TMs are being notified of this as we speak. #COVID19 — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) April 8, 2020

Ballad Health has a total of 15,000 team members.

He added those team members on furlough will receive full health and pharmacy benefits from Ballad.

In that news briefing, Levine said 70 percent of the employees affected by the furlough will be able to sustain their pay through the federal unemployment benefits.

The Tennessee team members won't have to apply, Ballad has handled that, Levine said. They will have to go online weekly and validate that they are still unemployed.



Levine said that RN’s, LPN’s, respiratory therapists and nursing assistants are on the front line, and that Ballad is guaranteeing those full-time shifts for those employees.

Furloughs officially begin Friday, according to Levine.

There is no specific end date for this furlough, but Levine said they will re-evaluate within a 60-day time period.

He added that positions of Senior Vice President and above will be taking a 20 percent reduction in pay.

