Ballad Health to furlough 1,300 team members Friday, majority of employees in Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Ballad Health President and CEO Alan Levine announced furloughs and pay cuts Wednesday amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
While he did not specify what positions, Levine said there are 1,300 team members that will be furloughed.
“About 1,100 of the total are in Tennessee, about 200-250 are in Virginia,” Levine said.
Ballad Health has a total of 15,000 team members.
He added those team members on furlough will receive full health and pharmacy benefits from Ballad.
In that news briefing, Levine said 70 percent of the employees affected by the furlough will be able to sustain their pay through the federal unemployment benefits.
Levine said that RN’s, LPN’s, respiratory therapists and nursing assistants are on the front line, and that Ballad is guaranteeing those full-time shifts for those employees.
Furloughs officially begin Friday, according to Levine.
There is no specific end date for this furlough, but Levine said they will re-evaluate within a 60-day time period.
He added that positions of Senior Vice President and above will be taking a 20 percent reduction in pay.
