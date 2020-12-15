Ballad Health to administer first COVID-19 vaccine to nurse Tuesday afternoon

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Ballad Health announced that it will administer its first COVID-19 vaccine to a registered nurse at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon on Tuesday.

According to a release from Ballad Health, the hospital system will administer the vaccine to Emily Boucher, an RN in Johnston Memorial’s COVID-19 intensive care unit.

Boucher will be the first person in the region to receive the vaccine.

Ballad Health will administer the vaccine at 2 p.m. and make comments at the event.

