Ballad Health team members and their families to receive free passes to Speedway in Lights

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health and Bristol Motor Speedway will honor local health care workers by proving free passes for this year’s Pinnacle Speedway in Lights to Ballad team members and their families.

Ballad Health says Bristol Motor Speedway provided the passes to the healthcare system at a discounted rate. The proceeds from Ballad’s purchase of the passes will go to Speedway Children’s Charities.

Ballad says the passes will be given to approximately 15,000 households.

Speedway in Lights is one of the primary fundraisers for the Bristol chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities.

The annual drive-thru light show opened for its 24th season on Nov. 13. It will continue through Jan. 2.

