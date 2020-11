TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health officials announced Sunday that Nov. 14 marked its highest regional positivity rate of COVID-19 to-date.

Today’s numbers represent Ballad Health’s highest regional positivity rate to-date. Additionally, Nov. 8-14 marked the largest number of weekly cases (3,246) the health system has had, representing a 30% week-over-week increase. #balladhealth pic.twitter.com/FyeXX63lP9 — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) November 15, 2020

Officials also revealed that the week from Nov. 8 to Nov. 14 marked the highest number of weekly cases — 3,246 — that the region has seen, representing a 30% week-over-week increase.

The Tennessee Department of Health releases statewide numbers daily at 3 p.m.