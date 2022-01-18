Ballad Health sets deadline for employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health employees who have not received a COVID-19 shot yet have less than a month to get at least the first dose in order to comply with the health system’s vaccine mandate as required by federal rule.

According to a Ballad spokesperson, unvaccinated employees must receive the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna shots or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot by Feb. 11.

The federal vaccine mandate applies to health care providers that receive Medicare or Medicaid funding, requiring them to ensure that their staff members are vaccinated. That means it applies to most health care workers.

The rule does offer exemptions for medical or religious reasons. Ballad team members have until Jan. 31 to request an exemption.

Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine has expressed concern about how the mandate would impact staffing at Ballad facilities.